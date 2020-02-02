Police: Missing NC woman got in dumpster, didn’t exit before it was serviced

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman reported missing and last seen in Greensboro is believed to be dead, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Stephanie Cox, 30, of Burlington, was reported missing on Thursday.

Before Cox was reported missing, police say they found her car unattended behind a row of businesses at Alamance Crossing.

Investigators believe Cox may have been trying to collect items from a dumpster shortly after midnight and didn’t exit the dumpster before it was serviced.

Burlington police said they are actively working with waste processing facilities and landfills in an attempt to recover Cox’s remains.

