BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman reported missing and last seen in Greensboro is believed to be dead, according to a news release from Burlington police.
Stephanie Cox, 30, of Burlington, was reported missing on Thursday.
Before Cox was reported missing, police say they found her car unattended behind a row of businesses at Alamance Crossing.
Investigators believe Cox may have been trying to collect items from a dumpster shortly after midnight and didn’t exit the dumpster before it was serviced.
Burlington police said they are actively working with waste processing facilities and landfills in an attempt to recover Cox’s remains.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Police: Missing NC woman got in dumpster, didn’t exit before it was serviced
- Garner man accused of robbing convenience store at knifepoint
- Scientists find head of 330-million-year-old shark in Kentucky cave
- Sunday is 02/02/2020 — the first palindrome day in 909 years
- Punxsutawney Phil predicts early spring for 2nd straight year
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now