Police: Mom maces student after fight at North Carolina high school

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A parent is accused of spraying mace on a student at Asheville High School following a fight involving her child.

According to the Asheville Police Department, school resource officers responded to a fight Wednesday between students at the school’s cafeteria.

Investigators said the parent of one of the students involved was picking up her child after the fight when she sprayed mace on another student.

Police arrested and charged Tiffany Pickens with assault on a child.

Pickens was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center but has since been released.

EMS was called to the school to check on the student who was sprayed.