Police: NC man facing charges after posting victim’s ‘intimate’ images on social media

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man faces charges after posting someone’s intimate photos to social media and multiple adult websites, according to Kernersville police.

John Keith Lee, 41, of Ruffin, was arrested Friday on five felony counts of disclosure of private images by an adult.

Police say investigators learned Lee uploaded images of an adult victim’s “intimate parts” to at least one social media website, as well as multiple adult websites, trying to demean and/or humiliate the victim.

He is also accused of giving the images to someone who knows the victim.

He was booked into the Forsyth County Jail and given a $50,000 secured bond.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now