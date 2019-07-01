Police: NC man wanted for secretly filming young boys in Target bathroom

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police in Huntersville are asking for the public’s help finding a man they say secretly filmed at least two young boys while they were in the bathroom of a Huntersville department store.

Oscar Nolasco-Hernandez is wanted on 15 counts of felony secret peeping. According to the police reports, officials believe Nolasco-Hernandez filmed two boys – ages 10 and 13 – while they were in the bathroom of the Target on Sam Furr Road.

Huntersville Police say Nolasco-Hernandez’ last known whereabouts were the Huntersville Apartments on Hunters Road. The department put out a tweet asking residents to share the information on Monday afternoon.

PLEASE SHARE! HPD officers need your assistance in locating Oscar Nolasco-Hernandez.



Know something? Call North Meck Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867 or call 9-1-1.#AttemptToLocate #Wanted #Tips #CrimeStoppers #HuntersvillePD pic.twitter.com/9JD1jt9unA — Huntersville Police (@HPDNC) July 1, 2019

Anyone who sees Nolasco-Hernandez or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call North Meck Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867 or 911.

