Police: NC mom arrested after heroin found inside car with 3-year-old daughter

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WFMY) — A Triad mother is facing child abuse charges.

Winston-Salem Police say Stacey Elliott rolled into another car at a gas station on Old Lexington Road Tuesday evening.

Investigators say her 3-year-old daughter was in the car with her.

Elliott was arrested on misdemeanor child abuse and possession of heroin.

Police say two teens were in the car she hit but were not injured.

Police say she’s been released from jail after posting a $2,500 bond.

