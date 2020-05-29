Police: NC shooting victim was accidentally shot, killed by family members as they attacked woman

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Laurinburg police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting on Alpha Street Wednesday afternoon, according to Police Chief, Darwin Williams.

Police responded to a disturbance and shots fired call around 3:50 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a female lying on the ground in the 400-block of Alpha Street, police said. The female said she was struck by a vehicle that fled the area, and EMS also discovered she had a gunshot wound when they arrived.

The female, later identified as Nekeia Lavette Whittington, 37, was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital where she later died.

The investigation has revealed that two vehicles operated by Whittington, her son, Tiquan Reheim McDonald, 21, her daughter, Tiquashia Dna McNeil, 20, and her sister, Sheronda Latoya Shaw, 41, followed a victim from her home on Carver Street to the 400-block of Alpha Street and attempted to block her in the driveway.

The group got out of their cars and shouted at the victim to get out of her car, police said. Shaw and McDonald were carrying firearms.

The group tried to get into the victim’s vehicle by throwing rocks, hitting it, and spraying mace in the face of the victim, police said.

As the victim tried to drive away, Shaw and McDonald started shooting at the car, and struck Whittington in the process, according to police.

Shaw was arrested Wednesday and charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied moving vehicle, attempted first-degree murder, discharging a firearm in city limits, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Shaw was placed in the Scotland County Detention Center on a $250,000 secured bond.

McDonald was arrested Thursday and charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied moving vehicle, attempted first-degree murder, and discharging a firearm in city limits. McDonald was placed into the Scotland County Detention Center on a $250,000 secured bond.

Police obtained warrants for McNeil for assault with a deadly weapon and injury to personal property.

The incident remains under investigation, and more charges and suspects are possible. Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurinburg Police Department, Lt. Jeremy White at 910-276-321.

