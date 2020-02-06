Police: NC trio steals W-2s from mail at apartment complexes, uses information to apply for credit cards

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Three people have been arrested in Rock Hill, South Carolina in connection to a mail fraud investigation.

Police say their investigation started Monday when the suspects got into an argument and one of them, Devonte Choice, called police and said the other two — identified as Adrian Good and Anthony Rowland — were responsible for mail theft and identity fraud.

Police responded to the Quality Inn and Suites on Cherry Road where the suspects were staying. They met with Choice and found the bags of mail.

After investigating, police believe all three were involved in stealing mail like W-2s and personal information from apartment mailboxes and then using that victim’s information to obtain credit cards.

Choice was taken into custody and police waited for the other two suspects.

As of Wednesday morning, police had identified eight victims.

Police say they’re aware of mail thefts related to the trio at Parkside Apartments on South Tryon, Marquis of Carmel Valley apartments, and they believe thefts also occurred at apartments in Fort Mill.

“If someone messes with your credit, it’s obviously a very big thing,” said one resident at an impacted apartment complex. “Definitely something you’ll have to look out for.”

Police are encouraging people to check their credit information if they were expecting W-2/financial information and have not received it.

