ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Elizabeth City’s interim police chief said during a press conference that they do not as yet have any suspects in a shooting Thursday in which two teenage girls were shot and injured.

Interim Police Chief Phil Webster said during the Friday press conference at City Hall that the girls, ages 16 and 17, were found with gunshot wounds near a red, 2000 Ford Mustang Redbone in the area of South Road Street and Shepard Street as police responded to the scene around 6:05 p.m.

The interim chief said the department’s investigation indicated that the 2000 Ford Mustang traveled north on Cale Street and was shot at and struck by bullets several times in the 900 block.

Webster said there were also two other people in the vehicle – a 19-year old man and a 17-year old girl – but neither were injured. He said the vehicle continued up Cale Street and turned left onto Shepard Street before coming to rest at Shepard and South Road Street, the location where Elizabeth City Police were dispatched to.

Both girls were initially taken to Sentara Albemarle Hospital, and later transferred to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. One of the girls was released from the hospital, Webster said, but he said they were unsure of the status of the other girl.

Webster said officers conducted an additional canvas of the 900 block of Cale Street Friday, in which they found several shell casings, but no witnesses to the incident.

So far, the investigation has not produced any suspect information, Webster said.

He said it was just a few weeks ago that he spent several hours in the emergency department at Sentara Albemarle “looking at four teenage young men who had been shot” at the Walker Landing Apartments.

“Last night, I found myself back in that same ED, looking at two wounded young ladies,” Webster said. “This is an ongoing epidemic in our community, and we need the community’s assistance to help curb the senseless gun violence in our area.”

Asked if the two incidents were related, Webster would not say, but he did not rule it out.

“You know, it’s an ongoing investigation, and all things are being considered,” Webster said.

He implored anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

Police said the incident is under investigation, and anyone with information should contact Elizabeth City Police at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.