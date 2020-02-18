Police noise disturbance call turns into youth basketball game in NC neighborhood

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) In the afternoon hours of Feb. 16, the Greenville Police Department received a noise complaint on Chesterfield Court.
Upon arrival they discovered the “noise” was children playing basketball, so the officers joined in.
Neighbor and 101.9 Kiss FM DJ Keith Combs recorded the event on his phone, which went viral.
Since the post, many people took to social media praising the officers, with hashtags like #letkidsbekids and #sorryforthenoise.
Below is a video of the basketball game between the officers and children (video credit: Keith Combs).
