Police officer in Robeson County suspended during investigation of Facebook video

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTW) – A Pembroke police officer has been placed on administrative suspension while local and state authorities look into his actions in a video that was recently posted on Facebook, Chief Ed Locklear said.

The investigation began on Monday after the department in Robeson County was made aware of the video that showed five short clips of the officer interacting with people, Locklear said. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation assisting in the case, he said.

“The Town of Pembroke and the Pembroke Police Department is dedicated to providing quality professional service, while protecting life and property, through community partnerships and strong community relations,” Locklear said in an email after being contacted by sister station WBTW.

Locklear has not released any other details about the investigation.