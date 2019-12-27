Police: NC officer shoots teen trying to rob her, husband

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in North Carolina say an off-duty police officer in North Carolina shot and wounded a teenager who attempted to rob her and her husband.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say multiple people approached officer Emily Bishop and her husband early Friday and attempted to rob them when Bishop drew her weapon and fired.

According to police, the suspects fired back before fleeing.

A 17-year-old male was wounded and taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police say multiple charges will be filed against the wounded suspect.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting.

