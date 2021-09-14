Police plead for parents to educate kids on gun safety after NC teen accidentally shot, killed

SALISBURY, N.C. (WJZY) – The Salisbury Police Department is pleading for parents to educate their children about gun safety after a 14-year-old was killed in an accidental shooting Sunday evening.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Sunday. Investigators say a group of kids were playing video games and passing around a gun at a home on Maple Avenue, less than half a mile away from Salisbury High School. They say the gun accidentally fired, killing the 14-year-old.

Surrounding Salisbury-Rowan schools were placed on a code yellow lockdown Monday out of an abundance of caution.

“Our class was weird. It didn’t feel the same. Everybody was in there upset because one of our classmates just passed,” said classmate Me’yana Robinson.

Neighbors on Maple Street say they couldn’t believe the news.

“If you look around, you can see how quiet this street is,” said neighbor Elizabeth Mather. “It’s quite shocking.”

Investigators with Salisbury PD say the gun was stolen from another location but weren’t able to confirm who stole the gun. An incident report shows two pistols were seized from the home.

“Talk to your kids. Make sure they understand that guns can kill and that safety is paramount,” said Sgt. Russell DeSantis with the Salisbury Police Department.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages, and no one has been charged at this time.