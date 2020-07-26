Police release photos of suspect after 2 women killed outside Lumberton store

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police released several images Saturday of a suspect in the deadly shooting of two women outside a store in Lumberton Friday.

The women were shot and killed in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store Friday afternoon in Lumberton, a news release said.

Officers responded just before 5 p.m. to the store, which is located at 1305 East 5th St. in Lumberton. They believe the suspect, who is a male in a hoodie, shot at multiple vehicles as they backed out of parking spots, the release said.

Lumberton is roughly 35 miles south of Fayetteville.

The victims were identified as 32-year-old Kayla Kyle and 41-year-old Kimberly Hunt.

Several photos were released by Lumberton police on Saturday, including one of a grey vehicle that dropped off the suspect at the Family Dollar, police said.

Saturday night, more photos were released of a man police said they are seeking to identify.

“View these pictures, if you recognize who this is, have given him a ride, know his whereabouts or have any information on the shootings that happened on July 24, please contact Lumberton Police,” officials said in a Facebook post along with the new images.

One photo showed a man in a hoodie with what appeared to be a handgun across the counter at a store.

Lumberton police photo

Lumberton police photo

Lumberton police photo

Lumberton police photo

Lumberton police photo

Lumberton police photo

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting Lumberton police in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton police at 910-671-3845.

