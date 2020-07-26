Police release photos of suspect after 2 women killed outside Lumberton store

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police released several images Saturday of a suspect in the deadly shooting of two women outside a store in Lumberton Friday.

The women were shot and killed in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store Friday afternoon in Lumberton, a news release said.

Officers responded just before 5 p.m. to the store, which is located at 1305 East 5th St. in Lumberton. They believe the suspect, who is a male in a hoodie, shot at multiple vehicles as they backed out of parking spots, the release said.

Lumberton is roughly 35 miles south of Fayetteville.

The victims were identified as 32-year-old Kayla Kyle and 41-year-old Kimberly Hunt.

Several photos were released by Lumberton police on Saturday, including one of a grey vehicle that dropped off the suspect at the Family Dollar, police said.

Saturday night, more photos were released of a man police said they are seeking to identify.

“View these pictures, if you recognize who this is, have given him a ride, know his whereabouts or have any information on the shootings that happened on July 24, please contact Lumberton Police,” officials said in a Facebook post along with the new images.

One photo showed a man in a hoodie with what appeared to be a handgun across the counter at a store.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting Lumberton police in the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton police at 910-671-3845.

