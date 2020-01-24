Police respond after students involved in fight at NC high school

North Carolina news

by: Dalisa Robles

Posted:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials are investigating an altercation involving several students at D.H. Conley High School on Friday.

Pitt County Schools said the investigation into the cause of the incident is ongoing.

Our school administration, School Resource Officers, and staff responded quickly to the situation with the safety and security of all students and staff in mind,” said Jennifer L. Johnson, PCS Public Information Officer.

A modified lockdown was called as a precaution, temporarily holding a scheduled class change in order to keep further students away from the area involved.

Additional supports were requested from local law enforcement.

Additional officers remained on campus at D.H. Conley throughout the afternoon as a precaution.  

