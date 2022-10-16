ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Fairmont Police Department is searching for a man believed to be “armed and dangerous” in connection with the shooting death of another man in September in Fairmont, according to a Facebook post.

Police said warrants have been obtained charging Derrick Daqann Mcrae, 29, with first-degree murder in the death of Keon Alston, who was killed on Sept. 24 on Madison Street.

Authorities said Mcrae is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Mcrae’s location is asked to call 910-628-5115 or 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.