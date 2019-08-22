Update: Missing Robeson County woman located, sheriffs office says

PEMBROKE, NC (WBTW) – Deputies with Robeson County Sheriff’s Office have located the Jamica Delane Smith, according to a news release.
According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Jamica Delane Smith was last seen leaving her house on foot on Tuesday at around 3 p.m. Smith is 5 feet in height and 110 pounds in weight with brown hair and eyes. She has a tattoo with the name “Jayden” on her right shoulder.
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now