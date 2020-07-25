Police searching for gunman after 2 women killed in parking lot of Lumberton Dollar General

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are looking for a gunman after two women were shot and killed in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store Friday afternoon in Lumberton, a news release said.
Officers responded just before 5 p.m. to the store, which is located at 1305 East 5th St. in Lumberton. They believe the suspect, who is a male in a hoodie, shot at multiple vehicles as they backed out of parking spots, the release said.
Lumberton is roughly 35 miles south of Fayetteville.
The victims were identified as 32-year-old Kayla Kyle and 41-year-old Kimberly Hunt.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting Lumberton police in the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton police at 910-671-3845.
