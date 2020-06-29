Police searching for missing NC 15-year-old

MURFREESBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say 15-year-old Dynaja Foreman has been safely located.

Police in Murfreesboro are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.

Police say 15-year-old Dynaja Foreman was last seen early Monday morning.

No other information about Foreman was released.

Any information regarding Foreman’s whereabouts can be called in at 252-398-4151 or a message can be sent to the Murfreesboro Police Department on Facebook.

