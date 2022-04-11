CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Detectives are asking for help identifying a man suspected of robbing a bank in the Myers Park area of Charlotte last week, according to Charlotte Crime Stoppers.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the robbery happened at the Bank OZK on Park Road around 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

The suspected demanded money and then left the bank near the Park Road Shopping Center on foot toward Heather Lane, officials said.

Crime Stoppers said the man was wearing a black suit jacket, a white t-shirt, a black winter cap and a black face mask with a white face mask over it. He also had a noticeable limp, officials said.

Anyone who may be able to identify the suspect or has any information is asked to call 911 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.