BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro nurse is wanted for allegedly stealing 600 vials of a controlled substance from a hospice facility in Burlington, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

In late August, police were contacted by Authoracare, Hospice of Alamance, after they discovered missing vials of medication from their facility.

During an internal audit, Authoracare revealed that a nurse, Lindsay Story, 39, of Greensboro, was stealing the vials.

Burlington detectives began an investigation and believe Story had stolen over 600 vials of hydromorphone over a five-month period from April to August.

Hydromorphone is more commonly known as Dilaudid.

“Hydromorphone is a potent schedule II opioid analgesic drug. Hydromorphone abuse has been a continuing problem in the United States. It is marketed as injectable ampules, multiple dose vials, tablets and suppositories. Hydromorphone is indicated for relief of moderate-to-severe pain,” according to the Drug Enforcement Administration. “Hydromorphone, similar to other schedule II opioids, has a high abuse and dependence potential and produces tolerance.”

Story allegedly used her access to the employer’s computers to falsify the medication distribution process, allowing her to take more vials out than what was needed for patients.

At this point in the investigation, police say there is no evidence of tampering with any patient’s medication.

Story is currently wanted for embezzlement of a controlled substance.

It is possible that there may be additional charges as the investigation continues.

The BPD is seeking anyone with additional information about this investigation to contact the BPD at (336) 229-3500.