Police seek help finding NC woman missing for a month

MONROE, N.C. (WJZY) – The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing for about a month.

Amy McBryde Crist, 42, was reported missing from Monroe on June 24.

Police said there was a possible recent sighting near Atrium Health Stanly in Albemarle, but Crist has not been seen since.

Crist is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair. She normally wears her hair up in a bun-type style, her family says.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700 or 704-282-5769.

