Police seek third suspect in 15-year-old’s shooting death in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a third suspect in connection with the deadly shooting of a teenager on Carolina Beach Road back in July.

The WPD announced on Wednesday that Shaquan Palmer is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle inflicting serious bodily injury.

Palmer and two other men — Deandre Nixon and Trequan Michael Crews — are accused of fatally shooting a 15-year-old and injuring another person on July 9.

Around 1:10 p.m., Wilmington police say the trio was traveling northbound on Carolina Beach Road when they pulled beside the victims’ vehicle at the Matteo Drive intersection.

Police said they opened fire on the victims’ car, which took off and eventually ran off the road, coming to a stop at the entrance to the Meridian at Fairfield Park Apartments.

Crews was arrested later that night in the 2900 block of Clayton Street while Nixon surrendered to police on Sept. 11. Both men remain in the New Hanover County Jail under no bond.

If you see Palmer or know of his whereabouts, call the WPD at (910) 343-3609 or contact 911 immediately. Otherwise, use the new “Wilmington NC PD” app to text an anonymous tip.

Palmer, Nixon, and another man, Tyrek Anderson, were previously charged with the murder of 16-year-old Shane Simpson who was killed in a gang-related shooting near the intersection of Eleventh and Castle streets on Dec. 20, 2015. Four other teenagers were injured in that shooting. Court documents claimed the shooting was retaliation for a prior shooting.

The District Attorney’s Office was forced to drop the charges against Palmer and Nixon due to a lack of cooperation from the community. Anderson, who was the only suspect sentenced in connection with Simpson’s murder, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter last year and was given 58-82 months in prison.

A spokeswoman for the Wilmington Police Department on Wednesday declined to say whether the July shooting on Carolina Beach Road was gang-related.

