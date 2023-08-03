GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are asking for the public’s help locating a person of interest in the murder of a man outside of Planet Fitness on July 4.

Officials said they captured two photos of a man from security cameras in the general area and around the same time of the murder of Jayden Harrison, 22, early on July 4. His body was found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot area of the business.

(Greenville Police Department photos)

It’s been almost a month since Harrison’s life was taken too soon.

“We are still heartbroken and devastated and sad for ourselves. And most importantly, we’re sad for Jaden, you know, he didn’t. He won’t get to live a full life at 22 years old. I think for myself, I’m just, what’s the next thing? What’s the next thing to help with this? What happened to Jayden and why would someone do this?” said Lori Cohens, Harrison’s cousin.

Greenville police say detectives would like to identify him as he may have information relevant to the case.

“The police did not, their post did not say that this person did this, is saying that he was in the general area. And to us, that means he could have seen something or heard something that can help solve Jayden’s case,” Cohens said.

Cohens added the photos do give the family hope and they want the person in the photos to come forward to help.

“Did this person say something? Did they hear something? You know, they were in the area that night? What can they if they come forward? What can they bring to the case to help us figure out what happened?” Cohens said.

While the investigation continues, so does the memory of Harrison.

“Jayden was born on Valentine’s Day. And unfortunately passed away on July 4, so he is a very special person. He is so loved. He’s so quirky, it’s hard for us to use was, but Jayden is, and Jayden will always be.”

Detectives are asking anyone who may know who this is or if they have any information to contact Detective Peterson at (252) 329-3404. There is a reward for information that leads to an arrest.