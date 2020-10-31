GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police used pepper sprayed in Graham on Saturday and arrested eight demonstrators during a voting rally, according to a news release from the Graham Police Department.

Around 200 demonstrators gathered near the courthouse which was a source of controversy over the summer due to the Confederate monument.

The group was gathered Saturday near a polling location to hear people speak about voting rights in North Carolina, according to the Burlington Times-News.

Image from Elon News Network

Graham police aid the eight demonstrators were arrested for different offenses, including resist delay and obstruct, failure to disperse and one count of assault on a law enforcement officer. Details about those arrested will be released on a later date, police said.

The newspaper reports that officers with the Graham police told the group holding the rally to leave the street and sprayed them with pepper spray.

A Burlington Times-News reporter who was also pepper sprayed at the rally says an advance warning was not heard. Graham police said in a statement that several warnings were issued at various intervals.

After the pepper spray was used, people were allowed to speak on a stage. Within an hour, people on the edges of the group who were listening to the speeches were arrested, according to the newspaper.

The Graham police shared the following statement with WGHP: