Police: Videos involving sex act with animal airdropped without consent at NC middle school

LOWELL, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are investigating reports of videos involving a sex act with an animal being airdropped without consent at a middle school in Gaston County.

According to the Lowell Police Department, the investigation is underway at Holbrook Middle School. The incident apparently happened on Nov. 4.

After the initial AirDrop, police say, someone else at the school was tagged and the video began to spread through texts.

The Lowell Police Department does not have any suspects at this time, and the Gaston County Police Department has been called in to help investigate.

This is a developing story and no further information has been released.

