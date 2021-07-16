Police warn of Lifelock email scam after elderly couple in Wilmington had $22K stolen

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department is warning the public about scammers using fake email invoices to trick victims into giving them access to their bank accounts.

Officials say they’ve received several phone calls regarding the fake emails, where scammers send potential victims a fake invoice from “Norton 360 with Lifelock” saying their subscription was automatically renewed.

The email then asks if you have questions or want a refund to call a number.

Police say after contacting the scammers, they walk the victim through downloading and installing a program on their computer that allows for access to the victim’s bank account information.

So far, Wilmington police have identified two victims with one elderly couple having $22,000 stolen from them.

Police officials urge the public to not open files from or make calls to anyone they do not recognize.

