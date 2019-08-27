Policy would grant 30k UNC System workers paid parental leave

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If a new policy is passed by the UNC Board of Governors, more than 30,000 UNC System employees will be granted paid parental leave to care for their newborn children.

An executive order signed by Gov. Roy Cooper in May gave up to eight weeks of paid parental leave to state employees that Cooper has “direct oversight responsibility” over, according to an Aug. 23 letter by UNC System Interim President William L. Roper.

In the letter, Roper details Cooper’s executive plan while also making a point to clear up any confusion that the UNC system was undecided about the policy, since they were not listed on the Office of State Human Resources list of agencies offering the paid parental leave.

Roper says board members will present a proposal at their Sept. 19-20 regular meeting to approve the benefit that is “largely equivalent to the provisions of the Governor’s executive order.”

Employees who would benefit from the policy are EHRA non-faculty employees and university SHRA employees, UNC system spokesperson Jason Tyson told CBS 17.

According to Tyson, SHRA stands for subject to the state’s Human Resources Act. EHRA employees are exempt from the act, and the ones affected by this policy are mostly managers.

The Board of Governors must approve any new employee leave policy for EHRA employees, according to Roper.

Once approved, the UNC system would “simultaneously implement it for both SHRA and EHRA employees, he said.

Roper says no definitive timeline has been offered on the approval, but assured that they will work through implementation details “as quickly as possible.”

“We also wanted to note that, before the Governor’s Executive Order, the UNC System Office was actively supporting a collaborative effort between the UNC System Staff Assembly and the NC State University Council on the Status of Women to develop a proposal for a paid parental leave program for all constituent institutions of the University,” Roper wrote.

Read the entire letter here.

