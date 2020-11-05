Political experts not expecting Trump election lawsuit in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With votes still being tallied and no clear winner for the White House, President Trump has filed election-related lawsuits in several key battleground states.

While Trump is taking legal action in some states that have not declared a winner, some political experts don’t expect him to do that in North Carolina.

“I think the president is filing lawsuits where he thinks he’s in real trouble,” said David McLennan, a professor of Political Science at Meredith College in Raleigh.

Current results show Trump beating Biden in North Carolina.

The State Board of Elections said there are about 117,000 outstanding mail-in ballots that have not been returned yet.

It’s unclear how many of those voters cast their ballots in-person, or how many were actually mailed.

Regardless of the votes that still need to be tallied, McLennan doesn’t expect incoming mail-in ballots to change Trump’s lead in North Carolina.

He explained, “Given that he’s 70,000+ votes ahead in North Carolina, and we have about 117,000 absentee ballots that have not come in yet, or may not all come in, I don’t know if we’ll see another lawsuit in North Carolina from the President.”

There are several lawsuits in the state against the U.S. Postal Service and State Board of Elections that were filed prior to the Nov. 3 election.

“The Supreme Court ruled on the absentee ballot issue, which was the primary issue because of the confusion around how many days that we would accept absentee ballots,” said McLennan. ” So I think that issue has been resolved. The postal system issue seems to have at least been resolved as much as it can. There don’t seem to be any other legal challenges to the actual processes we use in North Carolina.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the State Board of Elections said it has not received any new lawsuits.