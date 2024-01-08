RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In the Republican primary races for president and for North Carolina’s next governor, one poll is saying it’ll be a landslide for both Donald Trump and Mark Robinson.

The poll was conducted on Jan. 5 and 6 by the Raleigh-based Democratic polling firm Public Policy Polling. The group interviewed 619 likely Republican primary voters, 92% of whom said they had an “unfavorable opinion” of President Joe Biden.

The poll results went on to show both former President Trump and Lt. Gov. Robinson at above 50% in their respective primaries.

Trump received 66% of the voters’ favor in comparison to his opponents—Nikki Haley (12%), Ron DeSantis (9%), Vivek Ramaswamy (4%) and Chris Christie (3%).

Trump and DeSantis are the only two White House hopefuls in the Republican Party who are popular with favorability ratings of 80/17 and 56/28, respectively, the poll shows.

As for the governor’s race in the N.C. Republican primary, Robinson ranked 55% in the poll.

In an analysis of the findings, the PPP said the Governor’s race is a “tale of two endorsements.”

“By a 33-point margin, Republicans say they’re more likely to vote for a candidate endorsed by Donald Trump and you can see the benefits of having received that endorsement in Robinson’s strength,” the polling group said.

Of Robinson’s opponents, Bill Graham got 15% favorability, but it appears his name recognition poses an issue as 69% of participants had no idea if they had a positive or negative opinion of him. Dale Folwell was favored by 7% of likely voters polled.

While Graham does have an endorsement from Thom Tillis, voters showed with a 12-point margin that they’re less likely to vote for a candidate endorsed by him. When it came to the favorability of Tillis, 38% said they had an unfavorable opinion, and 30% were unsure, leaving just 32% with a positive opinion.

This illustrates how the two endorsements—one from Trump and the other from Tillis—have had very different impacts on the candidates.

To see Trump and Robinson knocked out of these leads would take quite a bit of shifting over the next eight weeks.