Polls open in NC’s 9th Congressional District; race seen as test for Trump, 2020 GOP prospects

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Polls opened Tuesday in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District, where voters will cast ballots in a special election to fill a seat that has been vacant for months.

Republican Dan Bishop and Democrat McCready are running for the vacant house seat in North Carolina’s 9th congressional district. Libertarian Jeff Scott and Green Party candidate Allen Smith are also running in the special election.

State officials ordered the special election after finding evidence of ballot fraud in the 2018 election.

At a rally in Fayetteville on Monday night, Trump campaigned for conservative state Sen. Dan Bishop. Opposing Bishop is moderate Democrat Dan McCready, a former Marine who narrowly trailed in an election for the seat last year that was invalidated after evidence of election fraud surfaced.

Trump carried the district by 11 points in 2016. Both sides see the race as too close to call.

More than half the district’s votes likely will come from Charlotte’s suburbs. When Democrats retook the House in 2018, many of their pickups were in suburbs.

McCready is a military veteran and solar energy entrepreneur. Bishop has worked as a lawyer for years and currently serves in the state senate. Last month, the two leading candidates took part in a special debate hosted by WBTV and the Charlotte Observer.

Four counties that closed early voting because of Hurricane Dorian are getting a make-up day to vote early, the North Carolina State Board of Elections announced Friday.

The counties of Bladen, Cumberland, Robeson and Scotland in the Congressional District 9 special election were closed for certain portions of the one-stop early voting period. The move came after Bishop and McCready called on the state board of elections to extend early voting due to Dorian’s impact on the Carolinas.

Bishop called for an extension of early voting into Saturday due to the effects of the hurricane that forced many poll sites to suspend voting.

Because of Hurricane Dorian, voters across the ninth district are expressing concerns about their ability to cast their ballots – it even forced the suspension of early voting in some counties. We are formally requesting the North Carolina State Board of Elections extend early voting by adding Saturday hours in every county in the district. Our goal is to ensure every eligible voter in the ninth congressional district has the opportunity to exercise his or her right to vote, and a districtwide extension of early voting into Saturday would help ensure no one is disenfranchised.” Dan Bishop

McCready issued a statement Thursday afternoon calling on the state board of elections for expanded early voting.

This has been an election where the voters have faced every type of obstacle, from gerrymandering to absentee ballot fraud to a hurricane last fall that displaced thousands of voters. Now the voters face another hurricane, which threatens to keep thousands more from being able to cast their sacred right to vote. That’s why today, I’m calling for elections officials to open early voting sites across the eight counties in this district on Saturday, Sunday and Monday before election day on Tuesday, September 10. When we faced fraud before, we fought back. This election is the people’s chance to get justice, but they can only get justice if every single voter — Democrat, Independent, and Republican — has the chance to make their voice heard.” Dan McCready

The North Carolina State Board of Elections launched a website on Wednesday to keep voters informed about the effects of Hurricane Dorian on ongoing elections in the 3rd Congressional District, the 9th Congressional District and the city of Charlotte.

The site, www.ncsbe.gov/VotingandDisasters, includes county-by-county information on closings of one-stop early voting sites and county boards of elections offices, along with additional information for voters.

The board acknowledged that many counties with elections on Tuesday, Sept. 10, have announced that their early voting sites will be closed for parts of this week because of anticipated effects from Hurricane Dorian.

We are monitoring the weather closely and communicating with county boards of elections. I will consider remedies to the loss of early voting hours and other interruptions in the coming days, based on the conditions on the ground, the availability of polling places and workers and other factors. We want to ensure that we do not take any action that would further compound the situation.” Executive director Karen Brinson Bell

