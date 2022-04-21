GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Blind Tiger has announced it has canceled Wednesday’s scheduled concert and will have to push it back to a later date while the venue gets up to code while it is being investigated for a series of violations.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, members confirmed that the Blind Tiger has been temporarily shut down as the city’s Safety Review Board look into violations that include parts of the venue that permits “have not been pulled for.”

The Alcohol Law Enforcement agency is also looking into possible violations as well.

This comes off the heels of two different shootings on the Blind Tiger property over the past week, one of which sent a person to the hospital where they remain.

City Council Member Sharon Hightower expressed her concern at Tuesday’s meeting.

“I feel that needs to be addressed, so I would like to know what we’re going to do with that situation and how to handle it,” Hightower said.

“If there’s a link from the code violations to the actual crime, obviously we want to find the link to the actual crime,” Councilmember Justin Outling said.

A city representative told FOX8 that there will be an update on the review by the end of the week.

On Wednesday, FOX8 cameras captured work being done on the front door and outside exit signs at the Blind Tiger to help the facility return to business.

FOX8 has reached out to the owner of Blind Tiger but has not been given a call back.