CALABASH, N.C. (WNCN) — A popular seafood restaurant at the North Carolina coast burned down Saturday.

Ella’s Restaurant at 1148 River Road in Calabash caught fire around 1 p.m. Saturday and was destroyed.

High flames could be seen coming through the roof of the restaurant, which is about a block from the Calabash River. Heavy smoke was also visible, according to photos and video.

The smoke drifted through much of Calabash, which is right at the South Carolina border.

The restaurant featuring fresh seafood dates back to 1950 when Lawrence and Ella High built a one-room restaurant in Calabash, according to the restaurant’s website.

There’s no word on what caused the fire.

Calabash is known for its Southern batter-fried seafood.