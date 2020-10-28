Port of Wilmington sets record, welcomes largest ship to date

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – On Monday, the Port of Wilmington welcomed its largest container ship to date, setting a new record. The ship, the Yang Ming Warranty, has a carrying capacity of 14,220 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units).

“North Carolina Ports continues to prove it is an attractive global gateway for shippers. The arrival of the Yang Ming Warranty further solidifies our position as a big ship ready port. We are capable of working the largest container vessels calling on the East Coast,” said Brian E. Clark, Chief Operating Officer, North Carolina Ports. “As our capabilities continue to expand so will our abilities to better serve existing and future customers.”

The port system has recently been working on improvements to the Port of Wilmington. This is the second time this year the port has set a record for the largest ship to stop in Wilmington.

“Its [the ship] visit follows the completion of four major projects aimed at improving access for 14,000+ TEU container ships to the Port of Wilmington. Earlier this year, NC Ports completed phase two of its turning basin expansion project; opened 2,600 contiguous feet of container berth space; and completed an air draft improvement project which increased the air draft over the Cape Fear River. Additionally, the Ports Authority welcomed three neo-Panamax cranes in 2018 and 2019 specifically designed to work ultra-large container vessels,” according to a press release.

“This latest achievement would not have been possible without the support of our many partners at the local, state, and federal levels as well as funding from the North Carolina General Assembly,” Clark said. “It is also proof our infrastructure improvements are paying off and our customers are taking notice.”

