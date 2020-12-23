Portrait of former NC Chief Justice Ruffin removed due to slavery ties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Supreme Court received a facelift after the portrait of former Chief Justice Thomas Ruffin was taken down due to his ties to slavery.

Images of Ruffin were removed from the Orange County Courthouse and North Carolina Court of Appeals earlier this year.

“His most notable opinion was about a slave, Lydia, who was shot by a slave owner,” said Chief Justice Cheri Beasley. “There was a prosecution which the Chief Justice overturned.”

That history led a North Carolina Supreme Court Advisory Committee to recommend the removal of Ruffin’s portrait to eliminate any perception that could tip the scales.

“Those who stand before the court actually face these portraits, so the symbolism there is too hard to ignore,” said Beasley.

As the portrait was removed, Beasley says she couldn’t help but be reminded just how far the state has come since Ruffin’s days on the court.

“I think it’s important for the Supreme Court to be very clear and unequivocal that it will not in any way promote hate, racism, or any other disparities,” said Beasley.

Ruffin’s photo inside the N.C. Supreme Court chambers will be replaced with the North Carolina State Seal.

“The Supreme Court of North Carolina really is enacted to be fair and just,” said Beasley. “200 years later that’s exactly the expectation, and exactly what should be happening.”

Ruffin’s portrait is part of the North Carolina Supreme Court collection and is owned by the North Carolina Museum of History, but it’s unclear where it will be stored.