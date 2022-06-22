President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to suspend the federal gas tax for three months. The tax is 18 cents per gallon of gasoline and 24 cents per gallon of diesel.

With the price of gas averaging $4.59 in North Carolina on Wednesday per gallon, driver Pete Colclough said it won’t do enough to help him combat the high prices.

“It’s just a drop in the bucket while Americans are suffering,” Colclough said.

Tiffany Wright is the Director of Public Affairs for AAA Carolinas, she said this will hopefully lead to savings for drivers, but notes a suspension doesn’t mean 18 cents is automatically knocked off each gallon because most of the gas price is based on other factors.

“Any relief is gonna be a positive, I just can’t say how many pennies we’re gonna see lowered at the pump it’s just to hard to tell,” Wright said. “In a perfect world you’d like to add it all up and say this is what we’re gonna save, but when you add in the price of oil, when you add in the price of distribution and refinery costs, overhead costs that gas stations deal with, you just don’t know how low prices will go.”

The federal gas tax accounts for about 3 percent of the current price per gallon average in North Carolina.

Chantelle Scott said suspending the federal tax won’t be enough to make a difference in her life.

“I’m in a homeless situation right now, so gas is the first thing on my mind when I wake up, and the last thing on my mind when I go to sleep because we sleep in the car,” Scott said. “So I have to make sure we have gas to keep air, keep heat, and I’m not doing well.”

Biden is also asking states to suspend their gas tax, which in North Carolina, is 38 cents per gallon.

“High gas prices are a burden on working families and the President is right to look for ways to lower costs at the pump,” Jordan Monaghan said, the Press Secretary for Governor Roy Cooper’s Office, in a statement. “The gas tax pays for critical infrastructure funding and legislative leaders have said they’re not open to a change at this time. With any tax cut, we would need to make sure the savings are actually passed on to consumers at the pump and not just added to the bottom line of the oil and gas companies.”

Additionally, Senator Phil Berger’s office also released a statement.

“The state’s gas tax funds nearly half of the N.C. Department of Transportation’s budget,” Lauren Horsch said, the Spokeswoman for the Office of Senator Phil Berger, in a statement. “A gas tax holiday would have dire consequences on the state’s ability to maintain roads and fund future projects. If President Biden is serious about easing the burden on working families he should re-evaluate his administration’s policies that have led to surging prices at the gas pump. Instead of these temporary gimmicks, we should focus on permanent, long-term tax relief and reining in inflation.”

Furthermore, Hank Merkle has been cutting down on trips from South Carolina to Raleigh recently. CBS 17 asked if a state gas tax added to a federal gas tax would be enough for him to feel relief.

“No, I don’t think it’ll make a difference, I think it’s a temporary impact,” Merkle said.

According to GasBuddy, the average compact car driver in the U.S. would save $26 over three months, while a pickup truck driver would save $66.



Gas tax holiday or not, Wright said AAA expects July 4th to be a busy weekend on the roads just like Memorial Day Weekend, despite high gas prices.