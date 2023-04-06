DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The FBI’s Charlotte Field Office, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and the NC State Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public’s help finding 15-year-old Shaina Rose Trail.

A Davidson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson says Trail has the “potential to be in danger.”

She was last seen at her home in Thomasville on March 29, 2023.

She is described as white, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 120 pounds with brown hair and hazel or green eyes.

She was wearing a white hoodie and a white t-shirt with milk cartons on it, ripped jeans with the knee out, Spiderman high-top tennis shoes and pink glasses.

FBI, Davidson County deputies search for missing Thomasville teen

FBI, Davidson County deputies search for missing Thomasville teen

A surveillance camera captured images of a vehicle near her home at the time she disappeared.

It is believed to be a 2020 to 2023 octane blue Mitsubishi Outlander Sport with dark-tinted windows.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Trail should contact the FBI’s Toll-Free tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

You can also submit a tip online here.