Power not coming back until Tuesday for some Duke Energy customers

Vehicles navigate hazardous driving conditions along Interstate 85/40 as a winter storm moves through the area in Mebane, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As of Monday afternoon, at least 15,000 people in North and South Carolina were still without power as a result of Winter Storm Izzy, which swept through over the weekend.

Duke Energy said it had restored power to more than 250,000 so far. The company said those in the hardest areas may have to wait until late Tuesday to get power back. North Carolina’s hardest-hit areas included the mountains and the Southern Pines region. Duke Energy said remote, isolated, and damage to power lines made power restoration there more difficult.

The company said in an update on Monday that it called in extra workers and equipment to these areas to help repair crews already working in there.

Some of the state’s hardest hit areas include Hoke, Jackson, Lee, Macon, Moore, and Richmond counties. The ahrdest hit areas in South Carolina included Chester, Darlington, Greenwood, Lancaster, Laurens, Oconee and Pickens counties.