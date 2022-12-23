RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As wind gusts start to pick up so are the number of power outages in North Carolina.

According to Duke Energy, as of 9:15 a.m. on Friday, 111,476 customers in the state are without power. In both North and South Carolina, 144,512 are without power.

Randolph Electric Cooperative is reporting an additional 1,078 customers without power in North Carolina.

CBS 17 Meteorologist Lance Blocker said winds have peaked so far at 54 mph at Raleigh-Durham International Airport and 55 mph at the Fayetteville Regional Airport.

In Wake County alone, 8,914 Duke Energy customers are without power as of 9:15 a.m. Friday.

