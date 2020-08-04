Power outages, damage, storm surge flooding seen at NC coast as Hurricane Isaias hits

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some damage, flooding and power outages were reported at the North Carolina coast Monday night as a strengthened Hurricane Isaias was coming ashore.

By 10 p.m. the main road into Sunset Beach was flooded by storm surge, police said. About 24,000 customers were also without power in Wilmington and areas south.

In a video from Sunset Beach police, debris and water could be seen covering the road onto island, which is just above the South Carolina border.

Brunswick County Emergency Services said officials received reports of tornadoes touching down in several parts of the county, WECT reported.

As Isaias’ sustained winds hit 85 mph earlier in the evening, there were various reports of damage and power outages.

There were about 4,000 outages in the Wilmington area, including Southport, according to Duke Energy.

Elsewhere in Brunswick County, which includes Sunset Beach, Holden Beach and Oak Island and Ocean Isle Beach, there were nearly 20,000 outages, mostly inland. Earlier in the night, 1,000 outages alone were reported on Ocean Isle.

On Bald Head Island, a roof was torn off of a house along Dogwood Ridge Road, according to the National Weather Service.

Another report of storm surge flooding was at the intersection of Canal Drive Pelican Lane in Carolina Beach, according to the weather service.

More headlines from CBS17.com: