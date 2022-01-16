Power outages hit 100,000 across NC; ice, wind gusts could cause more problems, officials warn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Power outages across North Carolina were at about 100,000 by late Sunday afternoon as freezing rain fell in some areas previously hit by snow or sleet.

As of 4:30 p.m., Duke Energy reported just over 90,000 outages with about 30,000 of those in central North Carolina, including 9,000 in Wake County and 16,000 in Moore County.

The North Carolina Electric Cooperatives reported about 10,000 power outages across the state with the most in Chatham and Lee counties.

Ice-laden trees and limbs fell on some power lines, causing them to fail.

In Fuquay-Varina and Cary, residents reported limbs caused power lines to arc and then trigger outages.

Along Braniff Drive in Cary, a woman told CBS 17 reporter Sean Cudahy that her family heard a popping sound outside, a couple of loud bangs and then lights went out.

Video from Fuquay-Varina showed a relatively small limb stuck between two power lines create a fire. After a few seconds, the fire burned through a line, a loud blast was heard and the power went out.

Elsewhere, trees fell completely knocking down power lines.

Along Chapel Hill Road near Trinity Road in Cary, a power line was lying on a sidewalk after a tree limb fell.

The National Weather Service warned around 4 p.m. Sunday that strong, gusty winds could cause more power outages throughout the evening.

“There is still some uncertainty with this storm,” said Lee Ragsdale, a senior vice president of for North Carolina’s Electric Cooperatives. “Even though precipitation may be easing, the wind combined with the weight of ice on the trees can lead to more outages overnight.”

Duke Energy warned about large-scale power outages Sunday night into early Monday.