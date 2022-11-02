RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — All eyes are on the Powerball Jackpot Wednesday as it continues to increase after the 38th straight drawing still did not turn up a winner.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, thousands have and are continuing to participate in this chance to win $1.2 billion. This is the Powerball’s second largest jackpot in the game’s history.

Ross Walker said he wastes no time in playing the lottery anytime it reaches over a certain amount.

“If it gets that high, yeah—either that or Mega Millions. I like to increase my chances and when you play you know you increase those odds,” Walker said.

People might try buying dozens and dozens of tickets to increase their chances of winning—but experts caution this practice. Mark E. Glickman works in the Department of Statistics at Harvard University and said this tactic might not help you win after all.

“So generally it’s a very risky proposition to buy lots and lots of tickets, even though that does get you closer to ensuring that you’re going to be winning. It’s just that your outlay, a lot of money and other people might be doing the same thing. And so you’d split the prize fund with a whole bunch of different people,” Glickman said.

As of Wednesday afternoon the cash value for the money came out to be $596.7 million. After taxes, that’s over $430 million you take home.

If you’ve never played before, it’s easy.

You walk into a store or gas station and purchase your ticket for $2. You pick five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26.

Robin Allen, who is a mom of three, shared what she would do if she won the jackpot money.

“One, I would buy a car that fit all of my children,” Allen said while laughing. “And the biggest thing is [I would] probably pay somebody to transport my children around day-to-day so I could work.”

As for Walker’s idea for how to spend the winnings, he said, “Immediately I’m going to help out my friends, family, anybody else in the area that needs it and pay off some loans.”

According to lottery experts there has never been a winner in the state of North Carolina who’s played online and won the grand prize jackpot. However, they have won other Powerball prizes, including a $100K payout in Johnston County, a $150K win in Charlotte and another $150K lucky winner in Fayetteville.

Lottery experts reassured CBS 17 that your odds of winning the jackpot are still the same no matter if you play online or in-person.