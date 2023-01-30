RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — “Players really start to dream big when the Powerball jackpot hits the top 10,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery on Monday.

His words come as the Powerball jackpot rises to $613 million, which just crossed a milestone as the ninth largest in Powerball history.

The amount will be up for grabs in the Monday drawing at 10:59 p.m.. The winner could take the win as $613 million annuity or a lump sum of $329 million in cash, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.

The current Powerball roll began on Nov. 21, 2022 and has brought about plenty of other wins for players as they continue to vie for the jackpot.

So far, one person has claimed $1 million, two have won $150,000 and three have taken home $100,000 wins. There have also been 24 wins of $50,000 in North Carolina.

“We want to remind everyone to play smart as it only takes one ticket to win the jackpot,” Michalko added.

Players can buy Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.