RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has continued to climb and, according to officials, it’s the fifth largest in the game’s history.

Officials said Wednesday’s jackpot is now at $700 million “annuity that is worth $335.7 million in cash.”

“In the last five years we have only seen one other Powerball jackpot cross the $700 million mark,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery.

But the jackpot isn’t the only prize that has been won in North Carolina.

Officials said that nearly 40,000 players took home prizes in Monday’s drawing and one lucky winner matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000.

The $50,000 winning ticket was from Carlie C’s IGA on North Raleigh Street in Angier, according to officials.