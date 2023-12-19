RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Winning Powerball tickets were purchased in North Carolina on Monday night. Now the Powerball jackpot keeps climbing for Wednesday’s drawing.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is now a whopping $572 million.

On Monday night, a ticket with a $1 million prize was bought at a Jackson County grocery store in the western part of the state. It was one of two prizes Monday night, with the other million-dollar winner in New York.

The lucky $2 ticket the N.C. winner purchased matched all the numbers needed for a $1 million winning. The odds of winning was 1 in 11.6 million. The ticket was bought at the Ingles on U.S. 64 East in Cashiers.

Also on Monday night in North Carolina, someone purchased a $2 ticket at the Stop & Go on South Tryon Street in Charlotte and won $50,000. That was a 1 in 913,129 chance of winning.

Lucky players have 180 days to claim their big winnings.

A Powerball drawing of $572 million or $286.7 in cash will be held on Wednesday. The odds of winning that Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

North Carolinians can buy their tickets at a store or through Online Play on the lottery’s website or app.