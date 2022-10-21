RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing reached the top 10 in the history of the game.

The prize is now at a $580 million annuity, which is worth $278.2 million in cash. The prize is the tenth-largest in Powerball’s history since it began in 1992, according to their website.

“It would be amazing to see a lucky player in North Carolina win one of the 10 largest Powerball jackpots in history,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “If you don’t win the jackpot, remember you’ve got eight other ways to win so make sure to check your tickets carefully after Saturday’s drawing.”

More than 30,000 players took home prizes in Wednesday’s drawing, and one winner matched four white balls and the red Powerball and won $50,000. The winning ticket came from the Cary Rosemart on Northwest Maynard Road.

Five people have already won the Powerball jackpot this year. The odds of winning the Powerball are one in 292 million.

Players can purchase Powerball tickets at any retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website.