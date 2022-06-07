RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Powerball and Mega Millions each have jackpots that together are worth more than $400 million.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot amounts to $207 million in several payments that are worth over $119 million in cash.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot amounts to $210 million in several payments that are worth over $121 million in cash.

“You don’t often see Mega Millions and Powerball offering jackpots of similar size at the same time,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “It will be fun to see how hot these jackpots get before someone wins one. Let’s hope that win, or both of the wins, happen in North Carolina.”

In Mega Millions, other prizes for $2 per ticket range from $2 to $1 million. For Powerball, prizes for a $2 ticket range from $4 to $1 million.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292 million, and the odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are one in 302.5 million.

Players can buy Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com.