RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For the second time this year, the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots this weekend are worth nearly $500 million combined.

The first chance to win happens Friday night when the Mega Millions drawing offers a $256 million annuity that is worth $137.4 million in cash, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

The second chance to win big happens Saturday night when the Powerball drawing offers a $225 million annuity or $122.7 million in cash. Both jackpots add up to $481 million.

“This summer we watched an exciting race that ended with a $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot in July,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Both games are back with life-changing prizes this weekend. Good luck to all our North Carolina players.”

The chances of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The chances of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Players can buy Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website.