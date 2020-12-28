Powerball ticket sold in NC wins $1 million prize

North Carolina news

by: FOX8 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Someone who bought a $2 Powerball ticket at a Forsyth County convenience store won $1 million in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery news release.

The winner bought the ticket at the Circle K on West Clemmonsville Road in Winston-Salem.

The ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls, 10-24-27-35-53, to beat odds of 1 in 11.7 million.

Powerball players who bought tickets at the Circle K should check their numbers.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize.

A second lucky Powerball player in North Carolina won a $50,000 prize in the drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Circle K on Leonardo Drive in Durham.

The $2 ticket matched four numbers on the white ball and the Powerball.

No one won the Powerball jackpot in the drawing.

Wednesday’s jackpot climbs to $363 million as an annuity, or $279.2 million cash. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories