Prank went too far: Kids toss fireworks onto porch, NC homeowner says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Imagine getting ready for bed, your home completely quiet, when it’s suddenly disrupted. That is what happened to a family in Charlotte.

An explosion on their porch is from fireworks that those homeowners say were thrown on their porch by a group of kids.

They say it may have been a prank but went too far and could have burned their house down.

“If anything catches, fire the house is from the 1920s so everything is flammable,” said Brandon Lewis.

Lewis says he got that possible fire scare after this group of kids came up to his home.

“They decided fireworks is a good thing to put on somebody’s porch,” said Lewis. “It definitely could go up in 2 seconds and my dogs are stuck.”

Lewis says he’d seen the group on the street in his Belmont neighborhood hanging out. They made eye contact and knew he was home.

Then in video, you can see someone walk up to knock on the door.

“Ding dong ditch if you want, I’ll have you on camera, but it’s a fun prank to pull – but fireworks is a different story,” said Lewis.

Lewis says this mat where the fireworks were thrown is dry and flammable.

“At least I’m glad nothing caught on fire,” said Lewis. “If you want to play a prank just think about what could happen, where could it lead.”

Lewis says didn’t report to the police because he didn’t want the kids to get in legal trouble but to them and their parents he says:

“You may have been aware your kids were out there but just have a nice discussion about going on other people’s property,” said Lewis. “Just talk to them about what could happen.”

CMPD says there could have been charges pressed. If you have an experience like this call 911 for police to investigate.

