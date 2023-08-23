MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WJZY) — Titans players and coaches are in disbelief Tuesday afternoon as they learned their teammate’s home exploded overnight in Iredell County.

Caleb Farley, a cornerback for Tennessee, bought the $2 million house in 2022, and his father, Robert Farley, was identified as the only person killed during the incident.

“Praying for Caleb,” said Titans star running back Derrick Henry. “We were the last ones in the locker room last night just hanging around. I just found out the news; praying for him. Keep it in our prayers. I’m praying for his family. Sending my condolences. We all send our condolences.”

Farley switched from wide receiver to defensive back at Virginia Tech. The speedy 6′ 2″ player made a name for himself on the gridiron and was highly touted as one the best at the cornerback position.

He was drafted in 2021, 22nd overall, by the Tennessee Titans.

Injuries limited his time on the field with the Titans, but he said his family was helping him get through it and back on the field during organized team practices this year.

“Trials and tribulations in many different forms, but I have a strong faith,” said Farley at OTAs. “I have a good close circle that I lean on, and it helps me get through a lot. I’m in a good mental space right now.”

According to authorities, the home is located on the 200 block of Barber Loop near Old Arborway Road in Mooresville and is a total loss.

Farley was at the scene with his family.

“What’s most important is that we do everything that we can to support him emotionally, teammates, coaches, organization, you know, just shocking,” said Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. “We got to focus on Caleb and his family and what we can do to support them and be there for him.”

Another teammate, Kevin Byard, a defensive back that lost his mother last year, offered his condolences to Caleb.

“I mean, just try to reach out to him when I send a text message, as I told him I’m not even looking for a response or anything like that,” Byard said. “Like I said, really just try to be there for him.”

.@Titans kneel together in prayer after cornerback @IamCalebFarley's father was killed in a Mooresville home explosion. 🙏 Latest: https://t.co/VT4m3wy3vC pic.twitter.com/88sThAvkF4 — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) August 23, 2023

The circumstances of the explosion have not yet been officially released; however, the house being reduced to rubble is similar to a 2019 gas explosion that occurred at a home in Ballantyne. One person was killed in that explosion.